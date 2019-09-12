HTC Vive Cosmos VR headset lands on October 3 for $699

(Image credit: HTC)

HTC is nearly nearly ready to release its next VR headset, the Vive Cosmos, which launches globally on October 3. In the meantime, it is accepting preorders.

The Vive Cosmos costs $699 and comes with a set of controllers. HTC is also tossing in a 12-month Viveport Infinity subscription as a preorder bonus. This grants unlimited access to over 600 games and apps. It normally runs $12.99 per month, or $8.99 per month if paying for an annual sub. So, it's a value of $107 and change.

HTC is switching things up a bit with the Vive Cosmos. It uses inside-out tracking, meaning the cameras (six of them) are built into the headset, negating the need to set up base stations in your living room or other VR space. The headset also sports a flip-up visor so users can jump in and out of VR without removing the headset.

One of the unique aspects of the Vive Cosmos is its modular faceplate design. This paves the way for added functionality by way of attachments. To start with, HTC's first official accessory will be an external tracking mod. Even though the Vive Cosmos uses inside-out tracking, this mod allows it to be used with existing Lighthouse base stations.

"Since Vive began our VR journey, we’ve continued to refine and improve on what a premium VR experience can and should be," said Daniel O’Brien, GM, Americas, HTC Vive. "Cosmos offers an unmatched experience and is also our most versatile headset yet—with inside-out tracking, options in the future for different faceplates, unlimited content in the box, and the new user interface, we see limitless possibilities for XR customers."

The Vive Cosmos has an LCD display with a combined 2880x1700 resolution (1440x1700 per eye). That's higher than both the Rift S (1280x1440 per eye) and the new Valve Index (1440x1600 per eye), and represents an 88 percent increase over the original Vive.

HTC also confirmed the Vive Cosmos offers a 90Hz refresh rate, which is higher than the Rift S (80Hz) but lower than the Valve Index (120Hz). The company had previously hinted at refresh rate, saying the Vive Cosmos allows users to experience VR at 90 fps.

You can place a preorder for the Vive Cosmos by following this link.