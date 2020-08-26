Nvidia RTX 3090 to come with 24GB GDDR6X memory, AIB report claims

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 will come with 24GB of GDDR6X memory, according to AIB sources speaking with Videocardz. Also reportedly disclosed was the RTX 3080's 10GB memory configuration and the lack of an RTX 3080 Ti at launch—a fact we can also attest to from our own discussions with board partners.

These latest rumours would have the RTX 3090 as the most memory laden GeForce graphics card to date by some margin. GDDR6X memory has already been confirmed to exist by manufacturer Micron, who also alluded to a use within Nvidia's upcoming high-end GPUs. That would have the RTX 3090 sitting pretty with high capacity, high speed memory.

GDDR6X memory has been listed at up to 21Gbps. Worst case scenario you're looking at 19Gbps—a dramatic increase on the 11GB of GDDR6 memory within the RTX 2080 Ti rated to 14Gbps.

The report suggest the RTX 3090 would be fitted with a 384-bit bus and the RTX 3080 a 320-bit bus.

Videocardz report is able to confirm only the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080's memory capacity. However, we also expect an RTX 3070 to launch in September—as suggested by MSI's recent registry on the Eurasion Economic Commission (EEC).

We can also say with confidence that our own digging suggest no RTX 3080 Ti is set to be a part of the initial 30-series lineup, as similarly suggested in the aforementioned report.

We're less than a week out until the proposed launch day for Nvidia Ampere. Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang is set to make an appearance in his kitchen once again for the "GeForce Special Event" on September 1, 2020, and we're expecting him to spill all on the upcoming Ampere generation of gaming graphics cards.