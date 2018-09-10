Nvidia latest GPU driver is optimized for Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Black Ops 4 Blackout

Nvidia has made available a new GPU driver package that aims to squeeze every bit of performance available from its GeForce graphics cards when playing Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which releases to PC this Friday, September 14.

We already have a review posted for Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Spoiler: it scored an 84), so check that out when you get a chance.

In addition, the new 399.24 WHQL driver package brings "Game Ready" status to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout open beta, and also Assetto Corsa Competizione (Early Access).

For anyone who needs a refresher on what comprises a Game Ready driver, it's basically performance optimizations for specific games.

"Available on or before launch day, Nvidia Game Ready drivers provide the best experience for GeForce gamers because Nvidia engineers work up until the last possible minute to optimize performance and perfect gameplay. And as an additional verification of quality, every Game Ready driver is WHQL-certified by Microsoft," Nvidia explains.

The latest driver release also introduces Highlights support for Dying Light: Bad Blood and Ansel support for Insurgency Sandstorm. As for bug fixes, there are only two this time around. They include:

[3D games]: Game performance drops in half when moving from 16 core/32 thread CPU to 32 core/64 thread CPU.

Nvidia graphics driver may not install correctly on certain Core 2 Duo/Quad systems.

You can grab the 399.24 driver release through GeForce Experience, or go here to download and manually install it.