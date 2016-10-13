No Team Fortress 2 Halloween event for second year running, old ones to return

After six years of consecutive harrowing Team Fortress 2 Halloween events, Valve took last year off to work on its then new Invasion update. It seems the same is true this year, as the developer is instead "working on something even better."

Similar to last year, every prior Scream Fortress event will briefly return—including 2015's Merasmissions—while a new Pyro Pack, improvements to Comp Mode, a new update, a new campaign, community maps, and a new taunt are but a few of the things TF2 is introducing to ensure All Hallows' Eve doesn't pass us by.

In typical Team Fortress fashion, here's some weird words taken from the game's blog:

"And it wouldn’t be a Halloween pre-announcement blog post if we didn’t scare most of you TO DEATH. For instance: What if just now you heard the rattling moon-lit sound of a SKELETON? No, nothing? Everybody still alive? Okay, but what if that sound was coming from INSIDE YOUR OWN BODY? Because there’s a SKELETON in there RIGHT NOW? Oh, you already knew that, did you? Well, what if we were to tell you it’s STEVE BUSCEMI’S SKELETON?

"How did it get INSIDE you? What did he do with YOUR skeleton? Why don’t you ask him, because he’s RIGHT BEHIND YOU! No, look down! Farther! Because he’s just a puddle of flesh with two BULGING EYEBALLS staring up at you! And a SNAGGLE-TOOTH! That’s right, you just BODY-SHAMED STEVE BUSCEMI! Because it was YOU writing this blog post the WHOLE TIME! AWOOOOO!"

Make of that what you will. No exact date just yet, however you'll be able to revisit your favourite TF2 Halloween events at some stage "next week."