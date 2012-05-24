No Guild Wars 2 beta this weekend

Arenanet have posted a message on their Facebook page to let beta testers know that there will be no beta this weekend. The devs are busy "deploying a lot of additional hardware in our datacenters" after a recent stress test .

Arenanet say the first beta weekend "exceeded our expectations," which led to some "technical issues" that'll hopefully be fixed once the game servers have been supercharged with a spot of dark magic and some overclocked golems.

"We will be able to tell you exactly when BWE2 will take place as soon as all the hardware has been deployed," they say. "We are not withholding a date intentionally, we want to make sure that BWE2 will be a really great experience for all of you."

If Guild Wars 2 withdrawal symptoms are approaching dangerous levels, vent some of that anticipation by watching our 20 minute video run through of the world vs. world vs. world PvP , and our 45 minute video run through the Ascalonian Catacombs dungeon .