Ninja and Marshmello win Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am, winning $1M for charity

Hyper-popular streamer Ninja and his duos partner Marshmello, a DJ who wears a giant marshmallow mask on his head, have won the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am.

With Kenneth Faried down and out, CouRageJD was left at the bottom of a hill in a shrinking circle in just about the worst position possible. Meanwhile, Ninja and Marshmello were comfortably spending resources on a stable platform above while the storm did its inevitable work. CouRageJD didn't give up though, spending all his ammo to put a dent in the fortress above, but Ninja, being the exhibitionist he is, descended and finished the job.

Ninja and Marshmello will split $1 million in winnings between charities of their choice. Notably, the charity money is not part of the $100 million prize pool Epic is reserving for the first year of competitive Fortnite, which was partially detailed during the stream.

The Fortnite World Cup 2019 will allow anyone to participate in a host of events at all levels of competition. In an interesting move, "Epic will not be selling teams or franchises and we won't allow third-party leagues to do so either," says K.L. Smith, community and esports operation manager at Epic Games.