Newegg is having a big sale right now, with $100 Z370 boards, $50 2TB HDDs, and more

Every Thursday, Newegg has sales on a wide variety of items, including some for PC gaming enthusiasts. For today only, you can grab a Z370 or X370 motherboard for $100, a 500GB SSD for $100, and more.

You can see all of Newegg's sales for today here, but we'll list some highlights:

Gigabyte Z370 Motherboard for $99.99 ($80 off)

This board supports 8th generation Intel Core processors that use the LGA1151 socket. It has four DIMM slots, support for three-way CrossFire/two-way SLI, Intel 802.11ac wireless, RGB lighting, and a ton more. The board usually goes for around $250-230 on Amazon, so this is a pretty great deal. Make sure to use the promo code NENGG3 at checkout to get the full discount.

Gigabyte GA-AX370-Gaming 5 Motherboard for $99.99 ($95 off)

Another Gigabyte board is on sale, but this one uses the AMD X370 platform (AM4 socket). It works with all Ryzen processors, but it may not be updated to work with Ryzen APUs out of the box. Make sure to use the code NENGG2 at checkout.

HP S700 2.5" 500GB SSD for $99.99 (~$14 off)

If you need a large capacity SSD, and you're not picky about performance, Newegg has the 500GB S700 for just $100 right now. It doesn't have the DRAM caching that the S700 Pro series has, but it's still a good upgrade from a hard drive. You'll have to use the coupon code NENH2 to get the full discount.

Toshiba P300 2TB Hard Drive for $49.99 (~$10 off)

Speaking of hard drives, Toshiba's 2TB 3.5" drive is just $49.99 right now. It's rated for 7,200 RPM, and usually goes for around $60. Make sure to use coupon code NENTS8 at checkout.

There are plenty of other discounted items—the full list can be found here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.