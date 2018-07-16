Newegg FantasTech Prime Day PC gaming deals 2018

(Image credit: Flickr via Jason Howie)

Newegg is having a big sale today and tomorrow, obviously coinciding with Amazon Prime Day. And while only a minuscule fraction of the 50,000-plus things on sale over at Amazon are relevant to PC gamers, Newegg's inventory has a good bit of solid deals.

The full "Fantastech" sale starts at 12:00 PDT, but pre-sale deals are already starting to unlock, and we'll be updating this post throughout the day as more deals come online. Here are all the Fantastech deals, and here's the best stuff we've found so far:

Corsair RGB combo | $694.96

This RGB combo from Corsair contains a Carbide Series SPEC-OMEGA RGB tempered glass mid-tower case, a Hydro Series H115i Pro RGB liquid cooler, 16GB Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4-3000 RAM, and a 1200W 80 Plus Platinum fully modular PSU. Rebates, instant savings, and the combo knocks $100 off this collection of high-end parts.

$694.96 after MIR at Newegg (save $105)View Deal

WD Black NVMe 1TB SSD | $329.99

If you move a lot of files around your PC, an NVMe drive can help speed things up, compared to a SATA drive. WD's Black model is rated to deliver sequential reads of up to 3,400MB/s and sequential writes of up to 2,800MB/s, compared to around 550-580MB/s for the fastest SATA SSDs.

$329.99 at Newegg (save $70)View Deal

