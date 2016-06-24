Newegg daily deals: Samsung 750 Evo 256GB SSD, WD Black 2TB HDD, and more!

Top Deal (Updated June 24, 2016):

The secret to having a faster all-around PC is pretty simple, just replace that aging mechanical hard disk drive with a peppy solid state drive and you'll breathe new life into your rig. Best of all, doing so no longer costs a fortune, as was the case in the not too distant past. And now? There are enticing options like today's top deal for a Samsung 250GB 750 Evo SSD for $90 with free shipping (normally $100).

Samsung developed this drive for OEMs looking for a solution that's competitive in price and performance. It's rated to deliver up to 540MB/s of sequential read and up to 520MB/s of sequential write performance, along with up to 97,000 and 88,000 random read and write IOPS, respectively.

Other Deals:

Asus Desktop Computer (Intel Core i7-4790, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760) for $770 with free shipping (normally $1050 - use coupon code: [EMCEKGH36])

MSI GE Series GE72 Apache Pro-092 Gaming Laptop Home for $1149* with free shipping (normally $1399; w/$100 Mail-in rebate*)

WD Black 2TB Performance Desktop Hard Disk Drive for $110 with free shipping (normally $160 - use coupon code: [ESCEKGH23])

Seagate 4TB Expansion Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0 for $100 with free shipping (normally $150 - use coupon code: [EMCEKGH35])