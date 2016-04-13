Newegg daily deals: Asus ROG gaming laptop, EVGA GeForce GTX 980, and more!

Top Deal:

Like Willy Loman, sometimes the road comes calling, dragging us away from our home and loved ones. Hey, it's part of being a grownup, though just because you're on a business trip doesn't mean you can't have a little bit of fun. Just ditch the Ultrabook and grab yourself a notebook with some gaming chops and it will be like you never left home, only without the kids screaming in the background and the dog pawing at your leg to go outside. Sound like a plan? Then check out today's top deal: Asus ROG Gaming Laptop 6th Gen. Intel Core i7 6700HQ (2.60 GHz) 16 GB Memory 1 TB HDD 128 GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M 4 GB GDDR5 15.6-inch Windows 10 Home 64-bit for $1,175 with free shipping (normally $1,249 - use coupon code: [EMCETFG33]). Maybe if Willy Loman had one of these, things would have turned out different in the end.

Other Deals:

Intel 535 Series 2.5-inch 480GB SATA III MLC Internal Solid State Drive for $130 with free shipping (normally $135 - use coupon code: [EMCETFG22])

EVGA GeForce GTX 980 4GB SC GAMING w/ACX 2.0, 26% Cooler and 36% Quieter Cooling Graphics Card for $470 with free shipping (normally $510)

Asus PCE-AC56 802.11ac Dual-band Wireless-AC1300 PCI-E Adapter for $50 with free shipping (normally $64 - use coupon code: [EMCETFG23])

iStarUSA BLACK 1 x 5.25-inch to 1 x 3.5-inch SATA / SAS 6.0 Gb/s Trayless Hot-Swap Cage for $9 with $2 shipping (normally $15 - use coupon code: [EMCETFG25])