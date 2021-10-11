New World update: Here are the latest patch notes

Looking for details on the latest New World update? Amazon's MMO hasn't been out for long, but that doesn't mean we can't expect updates to address server stability or other issues that may arise. Luckily, we've got the New World patch notes listed here, so you can see what's changed with each update as it arrives.

Depending on the size of the update, there may be some downtime while changes are implemented. Also, our handy New World server guide shows you how to check the game's status, or if you're just starting out, gives you information to help you decide on which to choose.

So far, Amazon hasn't posted a roadmap for any sizable updates coming our way, but if you're after the latest information on bug fixes or quality-of-life changes, you're in the right place. Here are the latest New World updates, including those all-important patch notes.

General

We've implemented the groundwork for the character server transfer, and you may see elements of that work in the in-game store. We're continuing to work on this feature, and will have more information on how the system works later this week when we release server transfers.

War

Changed turret projectiles in War from physical projectiles to use hitscan detection. This should help performance in War, with fewer objects being spawned in the world.

AFK prevention

In an effort to ensure players can’t stay AFK, especially in higher population servers, we’ve made the following adjustments to the AFK prevention system.

Added additional AFK prevention to ensure players cannot fool the existing system with simulated mouse movement.

Shortened the AFK warning message from 20mins to 15mins.

Shortened the AFK disconnect from 25mins to 20mins.

World queue

We added a confirmation screen when a player attempts to leave the queue for a world, asking the player to confirm if they’re intending to leave the queue. This should help ensure nobody accidentally leaves the queue and misses out on their spot in line.

Bug fixes: General

Fixed a rare issue causing the interact key to not properly function on various objects in the world.

Fixed an issue causing the barrel to not appear in "Pirate Stance" emote.

Fixed an issue where players did not receive coin as a reward from some activities.

Fixed a bug where interrupting the fast travel animation may cause the player’s character to become stuck inside of a house.

Fixed an issue in Territory Standing rewards where some localized text was missing.

Fixed an issue where players are asked to claim achievement titles multiple times after logging back into the game, despite already having claimed the rewards.

Fixed an issue causing leg animations to freeze.

Fixed game crashes related to the New World Twitch integrations.

Fixed a rare issue where players could enter state where they could not be hit by most attacks.

Fixed an issue where certain item containers could be looted infinitely.

Fixed an issue where the abandoning event notification could sometimes persist after the player abandoned the event.

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

AI fixes

Fixed an issue causing Pastor Walsh to spawn aggressively at the Walsham point of interest (POI).

Fixed an issue causing enemies to spawn slower than intended in the Bullrush Wash POI.

Fixed an issue causing Overseer Zane to respawn slower than intended in the "Something to Prove" quest.

Fixed an issue where Master Zindt could have duplicated respawns at the Kannan Tomb POI.

Quest fixes