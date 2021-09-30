New World gems guide: How they work

If you're looking for gems in New World or wondering how to use them, look no further. A lot is going on in Amazon's new MMO, so it's easy to miss some of the smaller details, especially early on. Hopefully, you've sorted yourself out a decent levelling build, but gems can help to improve your character further.

If you've started crafting items in New World, you might already know about the existence of gems, but this guide aims to give you more detail on where to find them and how to use them. So without further ado, here's what you need to know about New World gems, including a list of all their bonuses.

How to get gems in New World

Gems are crafted at a Stonecutting table, but you'll need to acquire the raw materials first. Most raw gems are obtained through mining, though you'll need to look for higher-level sources rather than just boulders to find them. You'll also need specific essences or materials that you can gather with the harvesting skill, so it's worthwhile levelling both of these whenever you can.

The crafted 'Cut Gems' are the items that can be attached to any piece of gear with a socket. Gems also have different rarities—common, uncommon, rare and epic—and the better the quality, the better bonuses you'll receive.

New World gems: What they do

Gems are a great way to passively increase specific stats or acquire bonuses for defence, damage, or crafting. There are many different types to choose from, so you shouldn't have a problem finding gems to complement your build or playstyle. Gems are also used as a material for the Jewelcrafting trade skill.

Each gem has two passive effects, and which one you get will depend on whether it's slotted into a weapon or armor socket. You can't remove a gem once it's been placed into a socketed piece of gear, but it can be replaced with a new gem—you'll just lose the original gem in the process, so think carefully before adding them.

Here's a list of every gem effect you can get:

Offensive

Frozen I - IV: 20 - 50% of damage is converted to Ice.

20 - 50% of damage is converted to Ice. Ignited I - IV: 20 - 50% of damage is converted to Fire.

20 - 50% of damage is converted to Fire. Electrified I - IV: 20 - 50% of damage is converted to Lightning.

20 - 50% of damage is converted to Lightning. Arboreal I - IV: 20 - 50% of damage is converted to Nature.

20 - 50% of damage is converted to Nature. Abyssal I - IV: 20 - 50% of damage is converted to Void.

20 - 50% of damage is converted to Void. Empowered I - IV: 20 - 50% of damage is converted to Arcane.

20 - 50% of damage is converted to Arcane. Gambit I - IV: +6 - 15% damage while your stamina is not full.

+6 - 15% damage while your stamina is not full. Exhilarate I - IV: +12 - 24% damage when player is below 30% health.

+12 - 24% damage when player is below 30% health. Taunting I - IV: You generate +100 - 300% more threat.

You generate +100 - 300% more threat. Rally I - IV: +6 - 15% damage and outgoing healing while at full health.

+6 - 15% damage and outgoing healing while at full health. Opportunist I - IV: +8 - 20% damage against targets below 30% health.

+8 - 20% damage against targets below 30% health. Retaliate I - IV: +6 - 15% damage after receiving 3 hits.

+6 - 15% damage after receiving 3 hits. Cruel I - IV: +6 - 12% damage against Crowd Controlled targets.

+6 - 12% damage against Crowd Controlled targets. Brash I - IV: +15 - 30% damage against targets with full health.

Defensive