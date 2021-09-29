Where to find rivercress stems in New World

If you're searching for rivercress stems in New World, chances are you're on the Weakness of the Ego quest. Our petalcap guide should help you find the first resource you're tasked with locating, but you might have a bit more trouble finding some elusive rivercress plants.

You won't get this quest until you're a few levels into the game, so you've probably already figured out a good leveling build as well as the basics of crafting. But if finding rivercress has you scratching your head, this guide will set you on the right path. Here's where to find New World rivercress stems so you can complete the Weakness of the ego quest.

New World rivercress stems: How to find it

Rivercress is found near water and you should be able to find a decent number of them scattered along the river that winds around Everfall to the south and west. There are also plenty to be found to the southwest of Windsward. Check out the map below for the general locations or use the interactive map to find the specific locations.

(Image credit: newworld-map.com)

Of course, knowing what to look for is half the battle. They're hard to miss with their pale blue glow and orb-like appearance. The screenshot at the top of this guide will show you what to look for. Don't forget that other players may be after the same resources as you, so if you don't find any in the locations indicated, it might be worth checking elsewhere. For this reason, the more remote the area, the more likely you are to find them.

It's also worth noting that you'll need a flint sickle and a harvesting skill of 30 or higher to collect this resource.