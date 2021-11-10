How to get Naruto in Fortnite

In 2005, America was introduced to a little ninja boy named Naruto Uzumaki. 16 years later, a new generation of Fortnite players is being introduced (or perhaps reintroduced) to Naruto as a new skin available for purchase. Thankfully, he doesn't belong to that other Uzumaki crew, and a generation of anime weebs was spared some trauma. The shonen protagonist introduced us to a land full of ninja warriors and one little outcast with a fox demon trapped inside him, quickly becoming one of the highest-selling manga and anime series on earth, spawning numerous movies, spin-offs, and merch.

For some time now, it's been one of Fortnite's worst-kept secrets that Naruto would eventually appear in-game as a new skin. Data miners and leakers have been posting on and off again about rumors for close to a year now. Finally, we have some firm news from longtime data miner HYPEX about when Naruto arrives in Fortnite.

When does Naruto release in Fortnite?

According to HYPEX, Naruto arrives in Fortnite on November 16.

Fortnite x Naruto will be added on the 16th along with a Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub. The cosmetics & hub are *PLANNED* to release on that day @ 2 PM UTC / 9 AM ET (If the time changes please don't get mad at me lmao)Won't go into more details, but prepare your wallets lol pic.twitter.com/3qybpW02orNovember 10, 2021 See more

It's not just the Naruto skin, either. Additional cosmetics will be available at the same time, along with a new Creative mode hub based on the Hidden Leaf village, one of the series' main locales. Will we get a Mount Rushmore of former Hokages? Time will tell.

Back in October, HYPEX also detailed a new type of weapon based on Naruto and classic ninja history: The kunai, or throwing knife.

UPCOMING MYTHIC EXPLOSIVE KUNAI STATS!- Recharge Cooldown: 4s- Maximum Range: 300 meters- Delay Between Shots: 1.5s- Hold Duration: 0.15s pic.twitter.com/OxRt0Dey9pOctober 26, 2021 See more

Naruto Fortnite skin: How many V-bucks will it cost?

It's currently unknown how many V-bucks the Naruto skin will cost, and we likely won't know until Epic makes some sort of official announcement. Even then, Epic tends to avoid listing V-bucks prices anywhere other than the Fortnite item shop. If I had to wager, I'd say Naruto will cost anywhere between 1,200 - 2,200 V-bucks, depending on if Epic sells him alone or included in a bundle.

It's also possible that additional anime or manga characters may be added into Fortnite in the future. Citing a trusted source, data miner TweaBR has said that Epic has begun collaborating with Shueisha, one of Japan's biggest manga publishers, to bring "a few anime collabs" to Fortnite. Shueisha currently owns the rights to franchises like One Piece, My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, and Demon Slayer.

In the meantime, check out our Fortnite guides and news on other skins. League of Legends' Jinx just recently joined the battle royale world, but she'll be leaving before too long. You can also check out our Fortnite toy gift guide to get your holiday shopping done early.