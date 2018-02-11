Mount Your Friends in 3D on February 23

Mount Your Friends was something of a triumph. You wrestled with fiddly controls to try and and make muscular men stack on top of each other, competing against a friend to see who could get higher while watching lots of physics-enabled dongs wiggle about. It was plain funny, and genuinely tense towards the end of a round. The sequel, Mount Your Friends 3D: A Hard Man is Good to Climb, has just got a release date of February 23.

As a fan of the first I'm still not fully sold. In the original you had one button for each limb, but here you only control the characters' arms, and their legs just sort of hang their limply. I suppose the idea is to make it easier to get into at the start, although mastering the controls was one of the things I liked best about the first.

Still, it looks fun, and the customisation system shown off in the trailer looks suitably silly. It doesn't have the endowment slider we've seen in other games but it does have lots of body paint and face options, plus you can pick the colour of your Speedos. You can even put pictures of yourself onto the heads of the heroes, if you fancy it.

The Steam page is here, although there's no price listed yet.