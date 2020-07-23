Moody Stalker 2 trailer revealed at the Xbox Game Showcase

GSC Game World's famous post-nuclear survivalist nightmare sandbox trilogy is finally receiving a sequel. Like the original games, Stalker 2 promises to be "a unique blend of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror."

Stalker 2 resurfaced back in March this year with a single screenshot and an assurance that this is GSC's most ambitious game yet. A previous attempt was aborted years ago, but more than a decade on, there's still plenty of reasons to be excited for a return to The Zone.

Today we saw at atmospheric trailer, which captured the bleak tone of the world very nicely indeed. We see some anomalies messing with reality, and a character in classic Stalker getup prowling through the tunnels of The Zone.

The simulation of the factions and creatures in Stalker 2 will be controlled by A-Life 2.0, a "reimagined version" of the A-Life system that appeared in the original games. "Countless events and encounters will happen every moment — even if you are not around to witness them with your own eyes," reads a post on the Xbox site.

The game is described as a "console launch exclusive" and according to a post on the official Stalker Facebook page, Stalker 2 is coming to PC but will indeed arrive on Xbox Series X first. [Editor's note: Booo!]

The same post states the trailer "demonstrates the level of graphics and atmosphere we are aiming to achieve on release," which sounds like it's not actually taken from the game itself. We also have no hint of a release date, or even a release year.