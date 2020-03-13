Monster Hunter World: Iceborne hits 5 million sales

Capcom has announced that the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion has hit the 5 million sales milestone.

This new figure is the first to include sales from the PC version of the expansion, which launched in January—four months later than its console counterparts. Before that, the only number we had available for Iceborne specifically came from the updated sales figures released last month, which only counted up to December 31, 2019. At that point, it had sold 3.9 million copies across PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

In comparison to Capcom's other games, that means the Iceborne expansion alone is now the seventh best-selling ever, overtaking the likes of the original Resident Evil 2, Monster Hunter Generations and Monster Hunter 4: Ultimate. The best-selling title is still Iceborne's base game, though, as Capcom also announced Monster Hunter World itself has now also clocked over 15 million sales—crossing the milestone between December 31, 2019 and January 2, 2020. Happy new year, Monster Hunter.

Monster Hunter is by far Capcom's biggest series now. In the same statement, the publisher confirmed its future plans for the series, including supporting the recently-released mobile title Monster Hunter Riders and reconfirming the planned launch for the Monster Hunter movie in September 2020.

Considering many movies are being delayed out of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, it'll be interesting to see if Capcom and Sony Pictures stick to that date.