Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is finally confirmed, coming to PC on April 30

After days of determined, stony silence in the face of numerous leaks that include an Amazon listing, a trailer, and at least one full-on Let's Play video on YouTube, Activision has finally made it official: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is real. Not only that, it's out today—but only on the PlayStation 4.

The updated release features improved textures and "revamped" animations, remastered audio, up to 4K resolution with HDR support on consoles, plus uncapped framerates and ultrawide monitor support on PC. Activision confirmed that the remaster features the full Modern Warfare 2 campaign, including No Russian, the infamous level based on a massacre of civilians at a Moscow airport that players can choose to take part in.

It does not include multiplayer or Spec Ops missions, however, as Activision is clearly trying to keep the online action focused on the Modern Warfare reboot and free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone. Instead, players who pre-purchase the game will be given the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle, with a UDT Ghost skin, weapon blueprints, and other goodies that can be used in both of those games.

The PC version of Modern Warfare 2 will be available on Battle.net, and is set to come out in a month, on April 30. Pre-purchase links at callofduty.com aren't live yet, but should be soon.