Minecraft's Badlands biome will get tumbleweed and vultures if it wins MineCon vote

(Image credit: Mojang)

Mojang announced last week that it will take a vote on which of three Minecraft biomes will get major new upgrades first. The vote, which takes place on September 28 to coincide with MineCon Live, pits the Swamp, Mountains and Badlands biomes against one another. As of today, we know a bit about what the Badlands update will entail.

In a short video uploaded to Instagram, the studio summed it up:

Badlands? More like Radlands! This terracotta-covered biome is a favourite to gold miners and adventurers alike. Yet it could be so much more – with your help! Watch #minecon Live on Sept 28th and help us decide which biome we should update next! Minecraft A photo posted by @minecraft on Sep 23, 2019 at 8:00am PDT

If you couldn't be bothered watching the video, the Badlands update will receive tumbleweed, a "fancy new cactus" and vultures, which are drawn to loot "left behind by unlucky explorers".

Of course, these are pretty scant details in a very short video. I'm not sure if the eventual update will boast more stuff than is listed here, but all we can do is wait until similar videos are released for Swamp and Mountains. These videos will release some time between now and September 28, which is the day voting will occur via livestream.

Of course, not everyone is satisfied with the biomes currently offered in the vote: demands that the Cave biome be revamped have been issued by the fanbase for years, as this tweet neatly sums up: