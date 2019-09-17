Three Minecraft biomes are getting 'new mobs, features and mechanics'

In the lead up to Minecon Live, Mojang has announced plans to update three Minecraft biomes. Swamp, Mountains and Badlands are all scheduled to get updates, with "new mobs, features and mechanics" to be added.

More details about these updates will roll out between now and September 28, but in the meantime Mojang has announced that it wants players to vote on which of these biomes will get the update treatment first. This vote will take place live on September 28 during Minecon Live, which is a special Minecraft livestream.

It's exciting news for Minecraft fans: while all of these biomes have received small iterative changes throughout their histories, it sounds like Mojang has much bigger plans afoot to make them more exciting. And don't fret: all three will inevitably get an update – this vote is just to determine which comes first.

Minecon Live will also feature a bunch of community panels, ranging the social through the technical, and even more "juicy" news and update info will be announced during the stream. It'll no doubt attract a healthy audience: apparently the game attracts more than 112 million players per month.