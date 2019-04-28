Minecraft villagers stealing beds, breeding in players' homes after latest update

Minecraft's massive new Village & Pillage update, which Mojang reckons is the "biggest Minecraft update yet", has caused havoc with the AI of villagers: players are discovering them stealing beds, breeding like rabbits, and claiming player-built land for their own.

On multiple occasions, villagers have been found sleeping, wide-eyed, in a player-owned bed. Sometimes, those villagers have been headless—and in one case, the only entrance to the home was a locked iron door. Inconvenient, sure, but if you don't want to disturb them you can use a fishing rod to quietly lower them onto the floor.

The strange behavior isn't limited to when villagers are catching up on sleep. One player found a trader endlessly sprinting around a village, making it impossible to interact with them. Another found a group villagers who spent a whole night walking up and down stairs, as if trying to figure out how they work.

My favorite oddity is when a player discovered villagers breeding behind a bookcase in their home. "I'm fine with whatever is going on here, just maybe not in my house?", the player wrote on Reddit.

The update makes many improvement to villages, so it's natural that it might cause a few issues for villagers, and that's exacerbated by players spending more time around NPCs in order to see the changes in action. Hopefully some of the issues will be ironed out soon, and villagers can find somewhere they can sleep in peace. If you're jumping back into Minecraft in 2019, see our handy Minecraft update log to see what else is new.