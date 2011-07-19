Minecraft screenshot reveals intriguing new UI and massive mountain

Notch's ever-revealing Twitter feed has turned up more interesting hints about the upcoming Adventure Update for Minecraft. Some tweaks to Minecraft's height settings have temporarily caused the terrain generation system in Notch's build to go a bit haywire, spawning vast mountains with sheer cliff faces. Notch posted an image of one such mountain, in the process revealing a new UI. In addition to the traditional inventory taskbar, there's now a food bar, and another progress bar which looks as though it might well be used to keep track of experience points.

The new UI is likely being tested as part of the upcoming Adventure Update , which is set to add a number of new features designed to make Minecraft " more like a game ." Notch has previously said the 1.8 patch “will change a lot of how Minecraft is played, focusing on making exploration and combat much more rewarding, and bringing in a bigger sense of adventure to the game.” There will also be NPC villages.

You'll find the screenshot Notch posted below, complete with a row of drumsticks (we think they're drumsticks, maybe they're meaty stick bombs) and the new green bar. Click to see it full size. What could it all mean?