Minecraft is coming to the Sydney Opera House

Ah, the Sydney Opera House. The name implies it's all about opera, but don't be fooled: in 2011 I watched gameplay footage of Rage on a big cinema screen in there, with the crowd hooting and hollering with every brutal murder. No, the Sydney Opera House isn't just a place for high-falutin ruling class flim flam. It's also a place for video games.

And that will become amply obvious when Minecraft at the Sydney Opera House kicks off next month – a festival celebrating all things Steve. Dubbed a "true choose-your-own-adventure experience", it definitely seems to be geared towards younger Minecraft fans, but "devotees of all ages" are invited to attend.

"The Opera House’s grand Concert Hall and Northern Foyers will be transformed into a Minecraft extravaganza spanning three sessions over two days. Attendees can come and go between the main competition on stage and the activities in the foyer," reads the press release.

There will be a bunch of Minecraft-related competitions, as well as appearances by Minecraft lead creative designer Jens Bergensten and Mojang brand director Lydia Winters. Tickets go on sale Thursday June 8, but pre-sales are on now.