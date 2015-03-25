Microsoft won't be interfering with Minecon 2015

No one can be blamed for panicking when Microsoft acquired Mojang – and therefore Minecraft – last year, but the company has handled its new responsibility well so far. Which is to say, it's kept its distance. That will be the company's approach to this year's Minecon event as well, which Microsoft has confirmed it will leave in Mojang's hands.

“Mojang is running Minecon 2015 in the same manner as their past events,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement provided to VentureBeat. “We’re playing a supporting role; we want to listen, learn, and be inspired by the community that has made Minecraft great.”

“We’re extremely thankful for our passionate community of players, builders, and content creators who have made Minecraft the global phenomenon it is today,” the spokesperson said. “It was important to us to help where needed but let Mojang carry on the tradition of Minecon as a meaningful celebration of the Minecraft community.”

Microsoft acquired Mojang in September for $2.5 billion last year, and the move has already been profitable. Minecon 2015 will take place in London on June 4-5.