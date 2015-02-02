Minecon 2015 is happening this summer

Mojang took a pass on Minecon last year, but as promised the festival celebrating all things Minecraft is coming back for 2015. The studio has announced that Minecon 2015 will take place this summer in the fair realm of the UK, specifically July 4-5 at the ExCel London Exhibition and Conference Center.

Tickets to Minecon 2015 will go on sale in February, in two separate batches of 5000 tickets each, with access to discounted hotel room pricing included with each ticket purchase. Mojang will begin taking applications to be a volunteer "Minecon Agent" next week, while submissions for panel ideas can be made from early March.

"If you like Minecraft, and you like people who like Minecraft, you’ll probably like Minecon," Mojang COO Vu Bui wrote. "It’s THE place to see all the cool Mojangstas you fancy, meet people who love Minecraft maybe even as much as you do, and attend panels and events full of YouTube creators and a ton of other talented folks!"

There's not much more in the way of detail at this point, but Mojang said more information will be released in the next couple of weeks.