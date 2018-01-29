Metal Gear Survive system requirements announced (Updated)

Metal Gear Survive is a Kojima-free base defense shooter that you may or may not have some interest in playing when it comes out in February. Tim quite enjoyed his brief time with it in June of last year, but more recently James expressed somewhat more ambiguous feelings, describing it as "just a functional survival game built in the shell of one of our favorite stealth games ever." Before you decide if you want to play it, though, you need to know if you can play it. That's where I come in.

At the bare minimum, Konami recommends you have:

OS: Windows 7x64, Windows 8x64, Windows 10x64 (64-bit OS Required)

Windows 7x64, Windows 8x64, Windows 10x64 (64-bit OS Required) Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or better; Quad-core or better

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or better; Quad-core or better
Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 (2GB) or better (DirectX 11 card Required)

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 (2GB) or better (DirectX 11 card Required)
DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 20 GB available space

20 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

For a better experience, Konami recommends you equip yourself with:

OS: Windows 7x64, Windows 8x64, Windows 10x64 (64-bit OS Required)

Windows 7x64, Windows 8x64, Windows 10x64 (64-bit OS Required) Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 (3.60GHz) or better; Quad-core or better

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 (3.60GHz) or better; Quad-core or better
Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (DirectX 11 graphic card required)

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (DirectX 11 graphic card required)
DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 20 GB available space

20 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card (Surround Sound 5.1)

Those of you packing Nvidia display adapters will also want to pick up the new Game Ready Driver, which will include support for ShadowPlay Highlights, enabling the automatic capture of videos and screenshots of highlight in-game moments.

Metal Gear Survive has previously been scheduled for release on February 20 in North America and February 22 in Europe, but the Steam page says February 21. Splitting the difference, perhaps? I've reached out to Konami to clarify and will update when I can. In the meantime, distract yourself from the confusion with six minutes of Metal Gear Survive single-player action.

Update: After confirming that the release dates remain February 20/22 as previously announced, Konami has now clarified that those launch dates apply only to the console versions of Metal Gear Survive. The PC edition will be out worldwide on February 21 as indicated on Steam.