Watch six minutes of Metal Gear Survive single-player

A new single-player trailer for Metal Gear Survive has popped out of a portal, showing off six minutes of zombie murder, rescues, crafting and base defence. Take a gander at the vertical slice above.

The new trailer also marks the moment where I finally realised that the weird zombie dimension is pretty much just Afghanistan and Africa from The Phantom Pain, two of the least visually interesting open-world environments I’ve sauntered through in the last few years. And this time, they’re also very foggy. Oh dear.

Despite the boring environments, my interest remains piqued. The base-building side of things looks like a lark, and the whole survivor rescue thing looks like an interesting combination of Dead Rising’s survivor system and The Phantom Pain’s staff system. It is my greatest hope that I’ll be able to fill my base with bears, but I’m not holding my breath.

Metal Gear Survive is due out on February 20 in the US and February 22 in Europe, but if you’ve got a PS4 or an Xbox One, you’ll be able to take the beta for a spin between January 18 and 21.