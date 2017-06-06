Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 confirmed, will release in August

Following the release of the Mega Man Legacy Collection last year, which collected the series' instalments from 1 to 6, Capcom has announced a second serving. As you might expect, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 collects the games from 7 until 10, and it'll do so pretty soon: August 8, to be exact.

It's quite an interesting period for Mega Man: the seventh instalment released for the Super Nintendo in 1995, following by the series' first 32-bit outing on PS1 only a year later. As for Mega Man 9 – it was released in 2008 as a deliberately retro-styled throwback to the 8-bit style, as was its sequel Mega Man 10.

As a result – those last two instalments are a fairly good place to start for Mega Man newcomers, as they don't suffer the nail-biting difficulty of the earlier games. They're still tough, just not punishing.

Check out the trailer below: