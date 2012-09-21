Buy our MechWarrior Online issue, get a free mech skin and Coconut Monkey bobblehead

We cannot clothe you directly (at best, bending our magazine into a tube produces a low-level telescope), but we can dress your enormous war robot. This month, anyone who picks up the MechWarrior Online issue of PC Gamer in North America will receive two free MWO items and instant access to MWO's closed beta. You'll receive a skin you can apply to any mech in your hangar: think of it as one of those adorable puppy sweaters, but meant to inspire terror in your multi-tonned opponents. We're also putting the elusive longtime mascot of PC Gamer, Coconut Monkey, in your darn cockpit as an exclusive in-game bobblehead. You're welcome.

Issue #233, also known as our December issue, is mailing now to North American subscribers. It will be available on newsstands and digital newsstands by October 9, 2012.

Within our MechWarrior Online cover story itself, we're giving our impressions after weeks spent inside the game's closed beta, and revealing the first details on MWO's Community Warfare content—the intergalactic metagame that'll drive MWO for years to come.

Have a key? Head on over to www.mwomercs.com/pcgamer for redemption instructions and details. As a bonus, you'll immediately get access to MechWarrior Online's closed beta when you redeem your key.

How to get the items: