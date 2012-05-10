Max Payne 3 "will not use Games for Windows Live" say Rockstar

Yesterday we mentioned that Rockstar are revamping their Social Club social networking network thing. It'll let us log in, set up personal profiles and form multiplayer crews that will carry over from Max Payne 3 to GTA V. The appearance of the Games for Windows logo on one of the screenshots had us wondering whether Max Payne 3 would end up using GfWL. Good news! It won't.

That's according to a message from the official Rockstar twitter account . "Max Payne 3 for PC will not use Games for Windows Live" it said, responding to a fan query. It doesn't get clearer than that. I've just discovered that I can embed tweets directly onto the page, so with unwarranted levels of excitement I'm going to do this right now. WELCOME TO THE FUTURE.

Phew. Everyone who had to endure the three-tiered log in dance needed to get GTA IV working can rest easy knowing that a whole layer of annoyance has been removed for Max Payne 3. Hopefully the overhauled Social Club will work a little better, too. Thanks to Joseph for the heads up on this one.