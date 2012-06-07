Max Payne 3 patch makes Max skinnier

Rockstar Games have released their first patch for old man shooter Max Payne 3 . Compatibility issues, crashes and mouse sensitivity and acceleration have all been fixed, and there are more patches in the pipeline. It also locks the game's aspect ratio, so if you were wondering why Max was looking a little portly it might have been because the game thought you were playing on a 14" CRT monitor.

Rockstar also say that they're aware of "a few outstanding issues including multiplayer cheaters and hackers", but that these will be fixed in a forthcoming patch. They aren't just any issues, they're outstanding issues.

See below for a complete list of the most recent fixes.