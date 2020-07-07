Maingear launches a Ryzen XT gaming PC that is 'no larger than a shoebox'

Maingear has released a new Turbo desktop line that shoehorns AMD's newly minted Ryzen 3000 XT desktop CPUs into a compact chassis. How compact, you ask? According to Maingear, it's the same size as a shoebox.

If you're Shaq, perhaps. The chassis measures 7 (W) x 14.4 (D) x 12.3 (H) inches, which is far more real estate than what is needed for my size 10.5-inch kicks. Still, I won't begrudge the comparison too much—it's certainly a compact desktop, just more like two stacked shoeboxes.

There's no Intel inside these machines, only AMD's latest silicon. As the boutique builder is apt to do, the Turbo line is broken up into different and customizable "Stages" and price points. The cheapest configuration is a Stage 1 setup that starts at $1,699. It comes with the following:

CPU—Ryzen 5 3600XT

Cooler—Maingear Epic 240mm AIO

RAM—16GB HyperX Fury RGB DDR4-3600

GPU—Radeon RX 5500XT

Motherboard—ASRock B550M-ITX/AC

Storage—512GB Intel 660 SSD

PSU—Corsair SF750W

OS—Windows 10 Home

The Stage 2 config ($2,199) kicks things up to a Ryzen 7 3800XT, Radeon RX 5700XT graphics card, and 1TB of storage, while the Stage 3 setup ($3,599) comes standard with a Ryzen 9 3900XT, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Everything else is the same across all three Stages.

Maingear is also offering the option to customize a system outside of the three Stages, starting at $1,499. Users can choose between a B550 or X570 (Asus ROG Strix X570-I Gaming WiFi) foundation, and equip the PC with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. Burlier hardline cooling solutions are also offered if going this route.

You can preorder one of these systems right now, if you're inclined to do so. Maingear shows each config estimated to ship in 4-5 weeks. That means they would land on your doorstep roughly around when we expect AMD and Nvidia to announce their next round of graphics cards, AMD RDNA 2 and Nvidia Ampere.