Maingear builds a tasty looking Coca-Cola themed gaming PC

The thought of liquid cooling your PC using a Coca-Cola bottle probably never crossed your mind, but it did Maingear's, and strangely enough there's something oddly memorizing about its first branded build.

Constructed around its customizable Rush system, Maingear's "Rush 1ofOne Coke eSports" is the first system in the boutique vendor's new 1ofOne program where it partners with a brand for a one-off custom build. That means you can't buy it, but you can look. Stare too long and you might get thirsty, which is probably the point.

"Coke is a simple pleasure—and we believe that fun, everyday gaming moments go better with a refreshing ice-cold Coke. We are excited to bring this to life through this unique and beautiful custom PC," said Matt Wolf, VP entertainment, Coca-Cola.

Obviously this is a marketing play for both companies, but it's still a syrupy sweet looking build. And yes, that's a real glass Coke bottle being used as a reservoir at the top. It's part of Maingear's hand-crafted Crystal Hardline liquid cooling setup—we assume it isn't using actual soda to cool all the parts inside. That would probably get sticky.

Maingear modded the interior to rotate the two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards so they sit parallel to the EVGA X99 Micro 2 motherboard. Other components include an Intel Core i7-6950X processor, 16GB of HyperX Fury DDR-2666 RAM, and a Samsung 950 Pro 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD.

That's quite the collection of pricey hardware. To top it off, Maingear gave the system a custom Coca-Cola luxury automotive paint job. Of course, this Scottish Irn Bru bottle build did the whole soda-cooling thing first.