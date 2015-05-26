Mad Max trailer features a road, extreme anger

Avalanche's new Mad Max game isn't based on the recent film. But if its road isn't furious, it is still pretty angry. Put another way: while we won't be battling to the sound of a chain-mounted BDSM guitarist on a rock-truck, we will still get to see plenty of vehicular violence and explosions. That seems to be what this new trailer is suggesting.

Unsurprisingly, it's a game about cars. Max has his Interceptor stolen at the beginning of the game, and with the help of a character called Chumbucket, must build a new wasteland-crossing death machine.

Interested? Mad Max is due out September 1. You can read Evan's hands-on impressions right here.