Logitech's new Pro X Superlight gaming mouse is its lightest yet

In the din of AMD's RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 launch today, Logitech G announced a brand new ultralight Pro X gaming mouse—or should I say Superlight? At under 63g, the Superlight is significantly lighter than the existing Logitech G Pro Wireless, a mouse very close to my heart (and my hand, I'm actually using it right now).

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is up for preorder over on the Logitech G website for $150, which is a touch more than the G Pro Wireless at $130—a significant sum for a gaming mouse, no less.

But if you're after lightweight wireless performance, the Superlight certainly sounds like it has you covered. Our experience with the Hero sensor found within the Pro X Superlight has been very positive so far, and with the Superlight we're seeing it cranked up to 25,400 DPI—in line with many of Logi's sensors that received updates up to 25k earlier this year .

Like the G Pro Wireless, the Superlight is Powerplay compatible with the Powerplay mat and kit. Unlike the G Pro Wireless, however, this design is not ambidextrous (sorry, lefties). Where the G Pro Wireless had removable thumb buttons on either side of the mouse, the Superlight ditches the right-side buttons—all in the name of shaving weight, we can only assume.

The DPI switch on the underside of the G Pro Wireless (one of my favourite features) has also been removed from the Superlight.

(Image credit: Logitech G)

Otherwise this gaming mouse bears a lot of similarities to the G Pro Wireless. Same shape, same compact wireless dongle, similar interior skeleton support structure, and slightly different PTFE feet design, just quite a bit lighter. There's also the option for a lighter colourway right out of the gate, too, with either a black or white version available at launch.

It's certainly a little more tame in design than the Madcatz Mojo M1 that Paul spotted earlier today.

There's something for everyone in ultra lightweight gaming mice today, from the Glorious Model O to Razer's Deathadder V2 Mini . And it's good to see at least a couple of designs that don't head down the perforated exterior route, like the Pro X Superlight, Pro Wireless, and Roccat Kone Pure Ultra.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight orders go live on December 3, although you can pre-order today if you so wish.