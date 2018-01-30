Logitech's G600 MMO gaming mouse is on sale for $25

Do you need a new mouse? A few of Logitech's gaming mice can be found for a discount on Amazon, including the G600 for MMO gameplay. Amazon has it marked down to $25 today.

The list price for the G600 is $80, and though it doesn't always sell at that price, it typically goes for more than $25—it usually goes for between $40 and $60 on Amazon.

There are 20 programmable buttons on the G600, including a dozen thum buttons. it also has a G-shift ring finger button to double the number of actions of each button.

Other features include an 8,200 dpi laser sensor, three memory profiles, and USB connectivity.

You can find the G600 here.

If you're looking for something different than the G600, here are a few other Logitech mice that are on sale:

