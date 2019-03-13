Logitech's excellent G29 racing wheel is on sale for $195 right now

Keyboards and mice are great, but for racing games like Forza Motorsport and GRID Autosport, an actual steering wheel goes a long way to making the experience more fun. The Logitech G29 is one of the best wheels available for PC, and now it has dropped to $194.99 on Newegg. That's the lowest price we've seen yet—$5 lower than its price on Black Friday 2018.

Don't be fooled by the PlayStation logo in the center—the Logitech G29 works with PCs, as well as PS3 and PS4 consoles. You can find an unofficial compatibility list here, but it works with most major PC titles. American Truck Simulator, Dirt Rally, F1 2018, Farming Simulator 19, Forza Horizon 4, and GRID are just some of the supported games.

The wheel itself has dual-motor force feedback, a maximum rotation of 900 degrees, and a leather covering. The set also comes with adjustable floor pedals, and you can buy a shifter separately.

