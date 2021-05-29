Little Nightmares is free to keep this weekend

You might be used to dramatic sales on Steam, but it’s always fun to see a flat 100% off. Until tomorrow afternoon, you can get horror platformer Little Nightmares free to keep.

Little Nightmares is a 3D side-scroller where you play as a small girl called Six, trying to navigate her way through the distressingly named Maw. In his review, Samuel Roberts found it “consistently tense, atmospheric and disgusting” , which are all things you want to associate with a safe environment for a small child to play and/or be murdered in.

The game recently had a sequel, which might be why it’s being promoted now. Little Nightmares 2 came out in February this year, and Stacey Henley described it as “ A horror fan’s dream come true. ” It keeps to the same platformer style of play, but this time as a small boy called Mono – which, frankly, makes me worry for the fate of Six. At this rate, I’ll be the one having nightmares, and I haven’t even played these games.