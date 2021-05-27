Steam Open World Sale kicks off with Company of Heroes 2 giveaway

The Steam Open World Sale is now underway, featuring discounts of hundreds of games built around—you guessed it—open-world environments. That includes exploration games, builders, sandboxes, and survival: If you can roam around freely inside it, then the odds are good it's on sale.

There's some good stuff in here, including this handful of hastily assembled suggestions:

I don't know if there's a direct connection—RTS games aren't the most obvious fit with an open-world sale—but the start of the new sale coincides with a giveaway of the WW2 RTS Company of Heroes 2 and the standalone expansion Ardennes Assault, which are free to take—and keep—until May 31. Ardennes Assault does feature a non-linear campaign on a dynamic map, which is maybe a bit of a stretch as open-world tie-ins goes, but it's good enough for me, especially since it's free.

The Steam Open World Sale runs until 10 am PT on May 31. You can jump into the action right here.