LG's sweet 34-inch IPS ultrawide Freesync monitor drops to $299

If you're intrigued the prospect by going with an ultrawide display, now is a good time to make the leap. That is because you can grab LG's 34-inch 34UM60-P from BuyDig for $299.

LG's monitor is listed at $399 and can be found at other places for a little less—Amazon has it priced at $375. But if you use coupon code GAMEON100 when purchasing from BuyDig, it will knock $100 off the price, bringing it down to $299. Shipping is free as well.

Unfortunately this is not a 1440p display—the 34UM60-P has a 2560x1080 resolution at 75Hz. However, the price tag makes it a bit easier to overlook, assuming you're in the market for an ultrawide monitor.

The 34UM60-P uses an 6-bit panel with Frame Rate Control (FRC) to offer 16.7 million colors. It is of the IPS variety with over 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space.

Other specs include a 5ms response time, 300 nits brightness, and 178-degree viewing angles.

Connectivity options consist of HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 inputs.

You can grab the monitor here.

