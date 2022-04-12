Lego Star Wars: How to find and use Kyber Bricks

Kyber Bricks are essential if you want to unlock new characters and skills in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. There are literally hundreds of Kyber Bricks to collect, so I'm not going to show you where to find them all; rather, I'll show you how to go about finding them and what you can do with them. With that in mind, let's get started.

Where to find Kyber Bricks

Several Kyber Bricks can be found in each episode of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. They glow blue and are fairly large, so it's not something you'd miss by mistake. Some are just floating in the world and require a bit of problem-solving to reach, such as stacking blocks together to create walkable platforms over a body of water, stalking a Bounty Hunter and shooting comets. Others are rewarded for basically playing as normal, and here's how you can get them:

Completing story missions in each episode

Completing puzzles on each planet

Completing side missions

Exploring levels and hard to reach places

Destroying Kyber Comets

Reaching True Jedi status

Finishing Level challenges

Collecting all Minikits in a level

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

What are Kyber Bricks used for?

By now, you've probably collected a few datacards (opens in new tab) and a bunch of Studs, so it would be worth unlocking the Stud multipliers to get as many as you can. Alongside these Studs, you can use Kyber Bricks to upgrade Core Upgrades and class-specific abilities for your characters (opens in new tab). Speedy Sprint, for example, costs 20 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs, so you'll need a significant amount of both to unlock all upgrades.

To upgrade a skill, open your menu and tab along to the Upgrades section. From there, you can choose a class and skill to upgrade. Happy hunting!