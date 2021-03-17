Latest Nvidia driver fixes Fortnite, Rocket League, and Red Dead Redemption bugs

Overwatch players looking for a competitive edge have a reason to download Nvidia's lastest GPU driver (version 491.92 WHQL). As we wrote about earlier this week, it comes with Reflex tuning to dramatically reduce system latency—by up to 50 percent, to improve responsiveness. Beyond that, however, there are several bug fixes across a variety of games, including Red Dead Redemption 2, Rocket League, Fortnite, and others.

In Red Dead Redemption 2, the latest driver gets rid of pixelated black dots and character artifacts some players have been seeing when running the game through Vulkan.

Additionally, the driver introduces shader cache optimizations to Fortnite in an effort to reduce intermittent stuttering. And in Rocket League, Nvidia made tweaks to shorten match loading times.

Here's a look at the full list:

Some desktop applications may flicker or stutter when resizing the window on some PC configurations.

[GeForce GTX 1660 Super]: Random flickering may appear across the top of the monitor on some PC configurations.

[Vulkan][Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game may display pixelated black dots or artifacts on characters’ skin.

[Rocket League]: Matches may take longer to load.

[Fortnite]: Shader cache optimizations have been made to reduce intermittent stutter on some PC configurations.

[Detroit: Become Human]: Game may crash when launched with Image Sharpening enabled.

[Dungeon & Fighter]: The game may blink when choosing characters.

[Zoom]: GeForce Experience In-game Overlay launches when a Zoom meeting starts.

Enabling Nvidia Surround with 4K HDMI 2.1 TVs may fail.

Blue-screen crash may occur when connecting/disconnecting to/from the Samsung 8k TV.

Perhaps the oddest bug is one that causes Samsung 8K TVs to crash to a blue screen, otherwise known as the dreaded blue screen of death in Windows. The latest driver resolves that problem as well.

Interestingly, the latest driver also fixes several flickering issues. The release notes point to random flickering at the top of the display on certain PCs equipped with a GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card, and when resizing certain application windows "on some PC configurations."

You can grab the newest driver through GeForce Experience, or head to Nvidia's driver download page to install it manually.