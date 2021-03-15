Nvidia Reflex hits Overwatch, dropping in-game latency by up to 50 percent

System latency in Overwatch stunting your killstreak? Then we have some good news. Overwatch is set to join the ever growing list of games to benefit from Nvidia Reflex support.

In a recent press release, Nvidia said "testing indicates that this may be the best integration of Nvidia Reflex to date." With in-game latency reductions of up to 50 percent, it looks like it could really make all the difference.

Nvidia Reflex Overwatch latency reduction (measured at max settings, 1440p with a Core i9 10900k) (Image credit: Nvidia)

Reflex is currently available to anyone participating in the Overwatch Public Test Region (PTR), and should soon be seen rolling out to the rest of the player-base. So long as you have the latest drivers, and a GeForce GTX 900 GPU or later, you'll be able to take full advantage of this startling "aiming upgrade."

The move also means Overwatch will feature the Latency Flash Indicator, as long as you have GeForce Experience and a monitor compatible with Reflex Latency Analyzer.

If the above graph is anything to go by, having Reflex on your side could be a real advantage. Feel free to head on over and sign up on the Overwatch PTR page if you want to be one of the first to try it out.