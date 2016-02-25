Last chance: Book into the PCG Weekender today for a shot at a $130 Loot Crate

We are T-minus nine days until the PC Gamer Weekender, our very own paradise of pre-release games, old classics, high-end hardware and guest speakers. That's enough to give everyone in the office the jitters, but if you want to be in with a chance of winning one of four $130 Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Loot Crates, your deadline is even shorter: midnight GMT tonight.

Book a ticket before 11:59pm this Thursday 25 February and you'll automatically be entered to win a stash of classified goodies. That's in addition to the free copy of Dustforce that comes with every ticket and the guaranteed free game from Sega if you play anything in the Sega Zone (plus the chance to win its entire Steam catalogue).

But if 'free' just isn't your thing, the entry fee gets you heads-on with the HTC Vive, hands-on with Dark Souls 3, Total War: Warhammer and more, and the chance to quiz the likes of the Star Citizen devs in person.

The Weekender takes place March 5-6 in London's Old Truman Brewery. Knock an extra 20% off the price with the code PCG20, and get a good night's sleep beforehand—there's PC gaming to be done.