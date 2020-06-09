Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2, the off-brand Jak & Daxter, is free on Steam

Last year, Wes actually described Kao the Kangaroo as an off-off-brand Jak and Daxter (the off-brand J&D is apparently Ty the Tasmanian Tiger), developed by Polish studio X-Ray Interactive and originally released for the Dreamcast in 2000. The admittedly not-really-our-thing game came up because a sequel, Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2, had recently been released, and it actually looked pretty decent.

Steam users seem to agree—it's got a "very positive" rating across more than 4,500 user reviews—and now you can find out for yourself, for free. Until June 14, Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 is free for the taking—and keeping—on Steam. Just click the "add to account" button, and that's what will happen. Free game for you!

There's not a direct connection (at least as far as I can see) but the timing leads me to suspect that the giveaway is intended to draw attention to the fact that a new Kao the Kangaroo game is now in development.

"This time Kao will take on a completely new journey. New story, challenges, enemies, visuals, and a whole lot more!" developer Tate Multimedia said. "We will keep you posted and soon you will be able to see a first glance of the game—so stay tuned!"

To keep up with Kao the Kangaroo's newest shenanigans, you can sign up for a newsletter kaokangaroo.com.