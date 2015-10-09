Just Cause 3 trailer contextualises destruction

This new trailer for Just Cause 3 is called "On A Mission", and represents an attempt to provide some context for the player's actions, though after watching it I'm still not sure I understand quite why Rico needs to blow up so many buildings. And cars. And planes. And bridges.

Still, at least he's enjoying himself, flying around in his wingsuit with a missile launcher on his back. You get to see demonstrations of his new ability to shoot people while parachuting, and how he can use his grapple to pull himself into or away from danger depending on his mood.

But mostly you get to see him blow stuff up. Just 'cause.