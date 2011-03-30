Popular

Jurassic Park developer diary teases venomous new dinos

Telltale have released a developer diary for their upcoming series of episodic Jurassic Park games. They discuss the challenges of getting the mighty T-Rex right, and talk about a brand new dinosaur they're adding to the island. It's a nocturnal hunter that attacks from the shadows, with a poisonous bite that causes hallucinations and eventual death. Sounds like it's going to be a bit darker than the films. See for yourself in the video below.

Tom Senior

