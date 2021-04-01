How crossplay works in Outriders

There's no denying it, Outriders is best played with your pals, but if your squad is split across multiple platforms, you'll be relying on Outriders' crossplay feature to play together. It's quick to set up, and isn't anywhere near as difficult as deciding which of the four classes to choose. However, it's currently not working between consoles and PC.

I imagine you're eager to embark on your adventures in Enoch, so I'll cut straight to the chase. Let's cover how to enable crossplay in Outriders, the platforms that support it, and exactly what carries over between the demo and full game.

Does Outriders have crossplay?

Great news! Outriders fully supports crossplay, so you're free to team up with your friends on PC and console. It only takes a few seconds to switch on and off, and I found that it was actually enabled by default. That said, it's worth double-checking that your settings are correct before trying to jump into a game with your buddies.

Outriders crossplay: How to enable it

Unfortunately there are a few day-one bugs to contend with. At the time of writing, crossplay between PC and Console is currently broken. Steam players should have no problem matching with Epic players and PlayStation players will work with Xbox folk, but the two ecosystems don't quite mix right now. While you may not be disconnected immediately, it'll happen eventually. All we can do for now is watch the launch info thread Square Enix has posted.

In the meantime, here's how to enable crossplay in Outriders for when the developers fix it:

From the lobby menu, select Options (Z), choose the Gameplay tab, and scroll down until you see Enable Crossplay .

(Z), choose the tab, and scroll down until you see . Head back to the main screen and choose Play With Friends on the right-hand side. This opens up your friends list and shows you who's online. You can also join a random team from this menu instead.

If you want to host the lobby:

Click generate your game code and share the eight-character code with your buddies.

If you want to join a friend's lobby:

Ask your friend for their lobby code and select join a game using code to input the password and team up with your squad.

Which platforms does Outriders crossplay support?

Outriders lets you play with squads of up to three players. Crossplay for Outriders is supported across:

PC (Steam/Epic Games Store)

PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5

Xbox One/Series S/Series X

Google Stadia

Does Outriders support cross progression?

If you played the demo, your progress will be carried over to the full game providing that you're playing on the same platform. One important thing to note is that Steam and the Epic Games Store are considered as two different platforms, meaning you cannot transfer your progress between them.

Your progress will be transferred automatically, so all the weapons and gear you've uncovered so far will be waiting in your inventory when you log in. Similarly, the skills and class points you've previously unlocked will also be accessible. Unfortunately, People Can Fly has not announced plans for cross progression just yet. It's unclear whether this feature will be added at a later date.