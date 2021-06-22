The best Pyromancer build in Outriders

If you're looking for the best Outriders Pyromancer build, you've come to the right place. With the right combination of skills, weaponry, and armour, your enemies will really be feeling the heat. Outriders' fire class is familiar to the Warlock in Destiny 2, and is most comfortable fighting at mid-range distances. So, try not to stray too far away from enemies, or get pulled in too close.

We recommend you bring in friends with you if you choose the Pyromancer: When compared with the other Outriders classes , this inferno path can be a little vulnerable as you climb the Outriders World Tiers. Without the health bar of the Devastator or the damage and tools the Trickster possesses, the Pyromancer can feel exposed.

Nevertheless, it's still a fun class to play, and I'm here to help you out if you're interested in this mage-style class. So, here's the best Outriders Pyromancer build based and how to play it deep into the endgame.

Build

The best Outriders Pyromancer build

Outriders’ resident mid-range class is in a great spot. It has several viable builds and methodologies. In many ways, it may be the most versatile class out there. You can certainly spec towards weapon damage and make use of Volcanic Rounds. The Rounds abilities are strong on the Technomancer and Trickster classes, and are totally viable here too.

However, the Pyromancer has something other classes struggle with. A massive damage potential on a pure, ability-based build. Fire-based Altered out there can apply Burn to just about everything in a room and continue to reap the rewards from various synergies.

The build we are going to get into today is one of the most robust in the game and is viable in just about any situation. Solo, Teamplay, area-of-effect and single-target damage are all achievable with this one build, making it one of the most versatile builds you can get in the game. Let’s get into it.

Skills

(Image credit: People Can Fly)

The best Outrider Pyromancer skills

Thankfully the most crucial aspects of this build come very early on. Heatwave is the very first ability you get, and the ability this whole build is based around, Overheat is available at Level 6. Thermal Bomb is the third skill, but it's the least important. Ash Blast is an alternative option, so if you have good mods for that skill, feel free to alternate.

Heatwave [Level 1]

Thermal Bomb [Level 4]

Overheat [Level 6]

This build is going to be all about spamming your abilities. Much like the Devastator, the Pyromancer thrives in its ability usage, and in particular applying its Burn effect across the board. For that reason, you arsonists out there are going to want to take advantage of the bottom tree path, Tempest.

The things you are looking for here is both Anomaly Power and Cooldown Reduction. You want to be using your abilities and using them often to ignite more and more enemies in an arena.

However, it’s worth noting that there are several options in the Fire Storm tree that are worth considering. Warm Up, Wildfire, and Extinction are all perks you should consider dipping into the middle tree to check out.

Warm Up: Reduce Ignite skills cooldown by 15%.

Reduce Ignite skills cooldown by 15%. Archmage: Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%.

Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. World Ablaze: Reduce cooldown of your explosive skills by 15%.

Reduce cooldown of your explosive skills by 15%. Gifted: Increase Weapon Damage and Anomaly Power by 5%.

Increase Weapon Damage and Anomaly Power by 5%. Wildfire: Decrease all your skill cooldowns by 10%.

Decrease all your skill cooldowns by 10%. Extinction: Reduce cooldown of your Explosive skills by 15%.

Reduce cooldown of your Explosive skills by 15%. With Fire and Anomaly: Activating Explosive skills increases your Anomaly Power by 12% for 10 seconds.

Activating Explosive skills increases your Anomaly Power by 12% for 10 seconds. Flames the Burn Twice: Increase damage against Elites by 10%.

Increase damage against Elites by 10%. Mark’s Cumultation: Increase your skill damage by 10% against Marked enemies.

Increase your skill damage by 10% against Marked enemies. Grave Ablaze: Increase Explosive skills base damage by 30%.

Mods

(Image credit: People Can Fly)

The best Outriders Pyromancer mods to choose

Armour and Weapon Mods

As is the case with most ability heavy builds, there are going to be several Tier 1 mods you want to take advantage of. This build is all about applying Burn, and super-powering the stacks and status affects you will be applying.

In particular, you are going to want to take advantage of mods that boost Overheat to the max. With your build being focused on reducing the timers on your cooldowns, you will be able to use the ability nearly constantly. Having it be even more versatile will allow you to really apply the Burn at all times.

One of the drawbacks of this build though is that quite a few of the mods will be hard to come by. You may have to grind out some Legendaries to really take advantage of this build at its absolute best.

That being said, there are more than enough Tier 1 options here that should be easy enough to find and sustain yourself with until you can acquire all the pieces you are going to need.

Essential mods

Burnt-Out [Tier 1]: Heatwave - Damaged enemies take 25% more damage for 8 seconds.

Heatwave - Damaged enemies take 25% more damage for 8 seconds. Pants On Fire [Tier 1]: Overheat - Increase by X the damage to enemies who were damaged by the skill, but did not have their status consumed.

Overheat - Increase by X the damage to enemies who were damaged by the skill, but did not have their status consumed. Untamed Power: [Tier 2]: Using skills deals X damage to enemies within a 5 meter radius around you, the damage is equal to 30% of your Anomaly Power.

Using skills deals X damage to enemies within a 5 meter radius around you, the damage is equal to 30% of your Anomaly Power. Blacksmith [Tier 1]: Overheat - Each status condition consumed by the skill grants X armor bonus for 8 seconds.

Overheat - Each status condition consumed by the skill grants X armor bonus for 8 seconds. Detonator [Tier 3]: Overheat - Decrease the skill’s cooldown by 50%.

Beneficial Mods

Irradiation Wave [Tier 1]: Heatwave: Inflicts Weakness on enemies affected by the skill.

Heatwave: Inflicts Weakness on enemies affected by the skill. Fire Frenzy: [Tier 1]: Thermal Bomb -The skill can be activated 1 more time before triggering the cooldown.

Thermal Bomb -The skill can be activated 1 more time before triggering the cooldown. Emergency Stance[Tier 2]: Attain Golem protective effect for 4 seconds whenever your Health drops below 30%.

Attain Golem protective effect for 4 seconds whenever your Health drops below 30%. Mitigation From Death[Tier 2]: Killing enemies while aiming down sights grants 45 368 points of Armor for 10 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times.

Killing enemies while aiming down sights grants 45 368 points of Armor for 10 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times. Anomaly Echo [Tier 3]: Grants X firepower and Y anomaly power bonus on skill activation for Z seconds.

Grants X firepower and Y anomaly power bonus on skill activation for Z seconds. Captain Hunter [Tier 3]: Increases your damage against Elites by 25%.

Increases your damage against Elites by 25%. Third Degree [Tier 1]: Increase Weapon Damage against enemies damaged by the skill by 25% for 8 seconds.

Increase Weapon Damage against enemies damaged by the skill by 25% for 8 seconds. Fire Tsunami [Tier 3]: Heatwave - Increase the width of the fire wall.

Heatwave - Increase the width of the fire wall. Branded [Tier 3]: Thermal Bomb - Enemies affected by the skill receive 40% more damage.

Legendaries really help this build sing and that's true of the set bonus you should choose. While all of this should work just fine without them, if you can get your hands on three pieces of the Acari set, this build will fly off the handle. When this set bonus is activated, every enemy damaged by Heatwave grants 50 percent Anomaly Power bonus for ten seconds.

Weapons

The Outriders Pyromancer weapons to use

Weapons aren’t going to entirely make or break this build as much as it would on a top tree Trickster or Technomancer setup. However, having the option to deal even more damage is always going to help.

You don’t have to reinvent the wheel for this. Right now Automatic Shotguns are very good. This should be your first stop. Do not be afraid to run in with this class and apply the pain by pumping an entire magazine’s worth of shots into a big target. This is especially true if you’ve applied significant stacks of Burn to a single target, too.

The other class of weapon that is also very strong right now are Tac. Assault Rifles. The burst fire weapons are accurate and can apply a lot of pressure on targets. Pairing this with a great automatic shotgun will help too as it will give a more distanced adaption if the need arises.

It’s unlikely you will need to use a mod that applies Burn as you will be applying that status with your abilities that are on short cooldowns. Instead, perhaps look at mods that apply and make use of vulnerability to make enemies even more susceptible to damage. Weakness is also another viable option and will help you stay alive a little longer.

If you are struggling to keep control of large groups of enemies, getting an area of effect mod such as Bone Shrapnel on a weapon won't hurt either.

Tips

Outriders Pyromancer tips: How to play this build

While the Pyromancer is a mid-range powerhouse, this build can be exceptionally fast, so you should never be afraid of running into crowds of enemies. For the most part, you are going to be leaching life off of applying Burn to just about any enemy within a huge range of you. This will give you a ton of sustain by simply existing and spamming your abilities. The Blacksmith mod should also help keep you alive.

Overheat is your bread and butter: This ability’s range is seemingly limitless, and if there is an enemy in the room with you, if you're in the middle of it, you'll likely hit just about everything in sight. There is little reason to ever hold onto this one. If it's off cooldown, use it. There's no advantage to trying to save it for the perfect moment as it should return very quickly.

When dealing with a lot of smaller enemies, Heatwave and Thermal Bomb can be used to deal with them. If you're overwhelmed, don’t be afraid to use them together either. You first would want to apply Thermal Bomb and then use Heatwave to finish enemies off. This should causes enemies to explode and help clear rooms with the area of effect damage.

Due to the synergies with the build, this tactic is also applicable for single targets as well. Keep applying Burn, as it will stack and continually make enemies weaker and weaker the more you use them. This allows you to output an absurd amount of damage very quickly.