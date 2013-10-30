Indie platformer Aaru's Awakening releases demo, Dusk-focused trailer

We've been keeping a close eye on Aaru's Awakening , the striking hand-drawn platformer where you play rooster-bear Aaru, the champion of Dawn. It looks slick and very difficult, and seeing this kind of art come out of a small indie studio is a treat. Aaru's Awakening now has a new trailer for the domain of Dusk and a new playable demo to help them over climb the summit of Steam's Greenlight process .

Aaru has to travel through the four domains of the world—Dawn, Day, Dusk, and Night—to tangle with the evil brewing in Night. Each domain has its own theme, and the warm purple-pinks of sunset decorate dusk to a nice effect. We've already seen the trailer for Day with its scorched yellow palette, so I'm hopeful that the art for the rest of the game will continue to impress.

Aaru's Awakening is still slated for a release in early 2014. Check out the demo here and its Steam Greenlight page here .